Duchess Meghan to hire a doula ahead of royal baby birth? She has a connection to Princess Diana, according to reports

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are preparing for the arrival of their royal baby in the spring, and it seems Meghan is planning to enlist the help of a doula as well as a midwife when she gives birth. Doulas are also known as 'birth companions', 'birth coaches' or 'post-birth supporters', providing practical and emotional guidance during labour and beyond - they are not medically trained, but help mums-to-be achieve a positive birth experience. And, according to the excited chatter on the Doula UK members' website, it seems that Meghan may have enlisted the help of Lauren Mischon. On the message board, Lauren joked with a winking emoji when asked if it was true, writing: "I'm busy in Spring. I could not possibly say."

Meghan is reportedly working with a doula to prepare for birth

The Sun approached Lauren, who declined to confirm or deny the speculation, but if it is true, it's a nice coincidence that Lauren even has a royal connection, since she's married to Oliver Mishcon – the grandson of solicitor Lord Mishcon, whose law firm handled the divorce of Princess Diana and Prince Charles. According to the report, Lauren has had an active role in preparing for the birth, giving Prince Harry advice on how to support Meghan during labour. The former actress is known to be a keen fan of yoga, mindfulness and other holistic practices, so it's unsurprising she's opted to work with a doula.

It comes as rumours circulate that the Duchess will give birth at the Lindo Wing, like the Duchess of Cambridge. It was previously thought that Harry and Meghan would use a hospital closer to their new Windsor home, Frogmore Cottage, for the birth of their firstborn, but staff at the private maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, have been advised not to take holiday in April, sparking speculation that Meghan plans to have her baby there.

Will the royal couple welcome their baby at the Lindo Wing?

The Duke and Duchess will relocate to their newly-renovated property in March, allowing them time to settle in before Meghan’s due date, which she previously said is late April or early May. It has been suggested that Meghan could opt for Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is roughly 16 miles away or a 30-minute drive. It is where Prince Edward’s wife Sophie delivered both of her children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, in 2003 and 2007.

Meanwhile, the exclusive Lindo Wing is almost an hour away and would involve driving through London traffic to get there. But Meghan could be sure of the finest treatment once she arrived; the £6,000-a-night maternity unit offers mums "five-star" treatment, with private rooms and en-suite bathrooms, and treats such as a post-delivery massage or afternoon tea to celebrate the baby’s birth.