Duchess Meghan is caught gasping in surprise after a particularly big royal baby kick! See the sweet video What an adorable moment!

The Duchess of Sussex was caught a little by surprise during her visit to Bristol on Friday, when she got a particularly big kick from the royal baby! In a sweet video clip shared by royal-watcher account @harry_meghan_updates, Meghan can be seen looking down and taking an intake of breath as a sharp movement is seen coming from her belly. Fans were thrilled to see the adorable footage, with one writing: "That was such a huge kick… I just can’t wait for the baby to be born," and another joked: "This baby is ready to do engagements already!"

It seems that baby Sussex is indeed already very active, since fans have spotted the adorable kicks during a number of Meghan's public engagements. The Duchess is set to give birth in spring, and has previously told crowds that the new arrival is due in late April or early May. It's thought that she and husband Harry are busy preparing their birth plan, with rumours circulating about whether she will give birth at the famous Lindo Wing, or closer to their new home in Windsor.

The Duke and Duchess will relocate to the newly-renovated Frogmore Cottage in March, allowing them time to settle in before the baby arrives. It has been suggested that Meghan could opt for Frimley Park Hospital in Surrey, which is roughly 16 miles away or a 30-minute drive. It is where Prince Edward’s wife Sophie delivered both of her children, Lady Louise and James, Viscount Severn, in 2003 and 2007.

Meghan is due to give birth in the spring

However, staff at the private maternity ward at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, have been advised not to take holiday in April, sparking speculation that Meghan plans to have her baby there, like the Duchess of Cambrige. The exclusive Lindo Wing is almost an hour away and would involve driving through London traffic to get there. But Meghan could be sure of the finest treatment once she arrived - the private maternity unit offers mums "five-star" treatment, with private rooms and en-suite bathrooms, and treats such as a post-delivery massage.

