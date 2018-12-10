These are the royal wedding-inspired baby names that will be big in 2019 Would you go for any of these?

It's no secret the Royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in May was one of the biggest events of 2018 and influenced everything from wedding fashions to cake flavours and even etiquette but did you know it has even had an affect on what people are choosing to call their babies?

Digital parenting source, BabyCentre, has released its trend predictions of baby names for 2019 and there's more than just a few Royal monikers in there. Perhaps predictably, the name Louis has risen by 17 per cent in popularity since the birth of the newest royal baby in April. The Duchess of Sussex's first name, Meghan, has received a staggering 49 per cent increase since the royal wedding which is only set to rise next year and it's even thought that both Eugenie, a fairly unusual name, and Jack will also feature more on the new baby name lists in the new year.

In terms of what else is influencing the names of 2019's babies, there's a real range. Surprisingly trainers seem to be having an affect according to BabyCentre, with more and more children being called the likes of Van, Chuck, Taylor and Nike's trainer names such as Max, Cortez, Monarch, and Jordan.

Popular famous couples are also expected to continue influencing new parent's choices with John Legend and Chrissy Teagen providing popular birth name choices as well as the names they called their own children - Luna and Miles. This year, Luna saw a 35% increase in popularity and Miles saw a 13% increase.

Perhaps most interestingly of all, however, is that BabyCentre predict the Southern States of America will influence 2019 names with the likes of Tennessee, Memphis, Nash, Georgia, and Raleigh proving popular. Who knew, eh?