Meghan Markle has spoken about her due date – all the details Is Harry and Meghan's royal baby arriving sooner than we think?

The Duchess of Sussex looked absolutely glowing as she stepped out with her husband Prince Harry at the royal family's Christmas Day church service at Sandringham on Tuesday. The new royal is expecting her first child, with the world closely following her pregnancy and eagerly awaiting further news on her due date, especially as her bump looks very large for a spring baby.

Meghan covered her bump in a coat by Victoria Beckham

While no exact date had been given, Meghan was thought to be due in March or April 2019. But now, we have a little more insight into when the Queen's ninth grandchild is expected to arrive, thanks to amateur photographer Karen Anvil.

Meghan spoke to Karen on Christmas Day and revealed she is 'nearly there' with her pregnancy. You may recognise Karen's name, as the woman who took that amazing photograph of Prince William, Duchess Kate, Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan arriving at church on Christmas Day in 2017 and managed to catch them all smiling at her camera. It was an incredible snap that Karen sold to media around the world.

The royals arriving at church on Christmas Day

This year, the mum returned to the same spot at Sandringham to take new photos of the royal family, and she posted an update on her Twitter page. Karen wrote: "Got the most beautiful photo today, I can’t wait to show you all. I even got to speak to Meghan about the baby!"

Excited by her news, one of Karen's followers asked: "Can't wait! What did she say?" She replied: "Meghan said she was excited, there wasn’t long left to go. She cradled her bump. She was so sweet!" Another follower asked: "Any hints on a due month?" Karen revealed: "No… she said 'we're nearly there!' – That sounds soon to me!!!!" Could it be that Meghan and Harry's baby will arrive sooner than we're expecting, perhaps even in February? It's just too exciting for us.

