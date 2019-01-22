Joe Wicks shares parenting advice for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle The Body Coach star became a first-time dad in July

The Body Coach star Joe Wicks has revealed his one piece of parenting advice he would offer to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who are due to welcome their first child together this spring. The fitness guru, who became a first-time dad to his daughter Indie in July, urged the royals to stay patient. Speaking on Heart radio, the 32-year-old shared: "My biggest bit of advice that I got told is don't take advice from anybody, your babies are so unique when they come into the world."

Prince Harry and Meghan are due to welcome their first child in spring

"One thing I learn though is to be patient and know that that baby is just like learning about the world and they may be crying," he added. "They don't know what's going on, just cuddle them and you know just be patient. Let them find out where they are and what's going on, they’ve been in the cuddly womb for so long, haven't they?" Joe and his fiancée Rosie Jones welcomed their baby almost six months ago, and life could not be any happier. "It's been amazing, she's our third wheel, we take her for nice meals, she comes bowling with us. We take her everywhere," he gushed.

MORE: All the times Prince Harry treated pregnant Meghan like a queen that she is

Loading the player...

When asked if his exercise routine has taken a backstop, he added: "In terms of exercise it is harder. When you have a rough night's sleep, if its broken, even if you've had like seven hours of sleep but broken, you do wake up a little sluggish." He continued: "I'll do a workout but it's probably like 70% of what I'm normally doing. So it's a case of fitting it in maybe when she has a nap, I'll do a little 20 minute HITT." Tune in to Heart Breakfast with Jamie and Lucy, weekdays from 6-9am.

MORE: Joe Wicks announces engagement to Rosie Jones

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.