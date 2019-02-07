Jamie Oliver's son River is so grown up as he enjoys massage Too cute!

Jamie Oliver's mini-me son River had a very relaxing start to the morning on Wednesday as he enjoyed a massage at his family home. The youngest son of Jamie and Jools Oliver was captured on camera getting his feet rubbed by Jools' yoga teacher, and the sweet picture was posted on her Instagram account. Jools wrote in the caption: "Managed to just get my yoga in with my fav @nadianarain not before River insisted on his weekly 'Nadia Massage.'" Fans adored the cute picture, with one writing: "Oh how sweet," while another said: "Ah, he looks so chilled." A third added: "Aww, he knows how to relax!"

Jamie Oliver and Jools with their five children

River is adored by his parents and four older siblings; sister Poppy, 16, Daisy, 15, and Petal, nine, as well as big brother Buddy, seven. Jools recently opened up about her children's close relationship during a chat with Made By Mammas, and how they are particularly sweet around their baby brother. She said: "They love him! They absolutely adore him. He doesn't really speak very much as there is so much noise and everyone speaks for him but everyone loves him."

Jools shared a sweet photo of River getting a massage

Earlier in the week, Jools and her family enjoyed celebrating her mum Felicity's birthday. The Little Bird designer shared a rare picture of all five of her children and their grandmother sitting down at the table surrounded by a birthday cake. After posting it on social media, many of Jools' followers were quick to comment on just how glamorous her mum was. Jools enjoys a close relationship with her mum; she is the youngest of Felicity's three daughters with her stockbroker husband Maurice, who sadly passed away in 1997, when Jools was 22. In a previous interview with Red magazine, Jools said it was her mum who most inspires her. "She's pretty inspirational," she said. "I hope I can be as strong as her."

