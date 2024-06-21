The Prince and Princess of Wales' middle child, their daughter Princess Charlotte, is third in line to the British throne after her father Prince William and older brother Prince George.

Nine-year-old Charlotte often accompanies her parents to royal events with her siblings and we're constantly impressed by her calm and cheerful manner – qualities that we saw in the late Queen Elizabeth II and today in her mother Kate.

It's evident to us how Charlotte could very well be a Queen or senior royal figure in the making. Read on to find out how...

WATCH: How Princess Charlotte is just like her royal mother

Charlotte's character

© Getty Princess Charlotte of Wales during Trooping the Colour

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent Danielle Stacey says: "It's often noted how Princess Charlotte is the image of a young Queen Elizabeth II, but she also appears to possess some of her personality traits too.

"Although brother George will one day be King, Charlotte already displays the stoicism and confidence of her late great-grandmother.

"Her self-assuredness and awareness of duty is something which will put her in good stead if she carries out full-time royal duties in future and no doubt will help her to support George when he ascends the throne."

© Getty Princess Charlotte and Queen Elizabeth II

A royal education

Princess Charlotte and her brothers currently attend the private school Lambrook in Berkshire, near her family home on the Windsor Estate.

There is much talk of which secondary school the children will go on to, with nearby Eton College a known preference for royal boys. Their mother Kate attended the prestigious Marlborough College between 1996 and 2000 and was spotted visiting the school in 2023.

© Getty George, Charlotte and Louis attend Lambrook School

The mother-of-three enjoyed her time at Marlborough so it's very likely that Charlotte may follow in her footsteps and study there.

The £46,995-per-year co-educational independent boarding school is based in Wiltshire, and welcomes pupils aged 13 to 18. Facilities include an indoor swimming pool, tennis court and an athletics track.

While Marlborough is a fair distance from Windsor, it would give the young princess an education fit for a life of royal duty.

The late Queen Elizabeth II was educated at home as was standard at the time for girls from wealthy families. In preparation for her role as monarch, she studied constitutional history and law, and was educated in religion by the Archbishop of Canterbury.

The young queen also learnt French and enjoyed art and music. One would expect Charlotte to study similar subjects.

© getty The Princess of Wales with Princess Charlotte

Sporting pursuits

Senior royals tend to enjoy an active lifestyle; the late Queen was a lifelong fan of horse riding and as a young girl she was a Girl Guide and then a Sea Ranger.

We've seen Kate get her children involved in scouting on royal visits to Scout units and they appeared to thrive joining in with the group activities. Charlotte also has a passion for horse riding, which fits in perfectly with the royal family's' preferred activities.

© getty Princess Charlotte of Wales tries her hand at archery

We can just imagine seeing Charlotte riding around royal estates and cheering on her horses at Ascot one day.

The young princess is certainly a delightful young lady and is already displaying the qualities needed to fulfill royal duties. She is clearly receiving excellent guidance in regal protocol and behaviour from her parents and extended family.