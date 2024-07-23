Prince George's secret bond with sister Charlotte and grandpa King Charles

We have learned several surprising things about the royal family this year. Prince William is a Taylor Swift fan, Prince Louis’ dance moves are worthy of Strictly Come Dancing, and in latest news, King Charles wears matching friendship bracelets with his grandchildren.

The suggestion that the King, 75, has been exchanging braided bracelets with his grandchildren first came to light when the Prince and Princess of Wales’ eldest son George marked his 11th birthday this week.

In a beaming new portrait captured by his mother, Kate, a smiling Prince George can be seen wearing a smart navy suit, crisp shirt and twisted rope bracelet on his left wrist.

© The Princess of Wales Prince George's 13th birthday photo taken by the Princess of Wales

"Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!" Kate and William captioned the post, which was shared to their official Instagram account on Monday.

Royal Swifties

It would come as no surprise if the future King's bracelet was a souvenir from his night at Taylor Swift's Eras tour in London, in which the Wales family were treated to a once-in-a-lifetime backstage meet-and-greet with the Love Story singer, and the world was treated to a video of Prince William dad dancing to Shake It Off. Missed it? Watch the iconic moment in the clip below…

Taylor Swift's fandom - and her concerts - have become synonymous with the exchanging of friendship bracelets.

The trend started thanks to Taylor's song You’re on Your Own, Kid from her album Midnights. The lyrics in the song are: "So, make the friendship bracelets, take the moment and taste it," and Swifties across the globe took this as a signal to start making and swapping bracelets at concerts.

© Getty Princess Charlotte was pictured wearing three different bracelets as she attended Wimbledon with her mother and aunt Pippa Middleton

Princess Charlotte, who joined her older brother and dad at Taylor's show in London, has also been seen sporting a twisted friendship bracelet to match her brother's.

The nine-year-old royal donned two pastel-hued bracelets in pink and sage green to the Wimbledon men's singles final earlier this month.

© Getty Images His Majesty wore the bracelet during his visit to the Channel Islands

And in a surprise twist, their grandfather King Charles has also been seen wearing a colourful braided accessory around his left wrist on recent outings.

Is this a sign that the monarch is a secret Swiftie? Or does he just have a seriously sweet relationship with his grandchildren? We know which one we'd rather believe...