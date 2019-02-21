Confirmed! Holly Willoughby ends lucrative Diet Coke contract "We have no plans to work with Holly"

Holly Willoughby has given up her role as an ambassador for Diet Coke. The fizzy drinks company confirmed the end of their partnership in a statement that read: "We've loved working with Holly for the last two years and she's been a great ambassador for Diet Coke. For this year's campaign we have no plans to work with Holly but that's not to say we wouldn't work together again in the future."

The This Morning presenter started working with Diet Coke in February 2017 and has since appeared in photoshoots and adverts for the drinks company, also attending their launch party. But the Sun reported that Holly dropped her £450,000 Diet Coke role as she felt she had too much on her plate and wanted to prioritise her family.

Holly still promotes Marks & Spencer and Garnier, although she pulled out of her lifestyle brand Truly just days before it was meant to launch. At the time, the mother-of-three, who was in a partnership with her Dragon's Den friend Peter Jones, explained: "To launch a brand needs total dedication and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home. I wish Truly all the success for the future."

The TV star, 38, is one of the most hard-working presenters on British television right now. Not only does she co-host This Morning four days a week with her best friend Phillip Schofield, but the pair also co-present Dancing on Ice on Sunday evenings. Last year, Holly, who also works on Celebrity Juice, spent a month in Australia stepping in for Ant McPartlin on I'm a Celebrity.

Holly has previously spoken about juggling motherhood with her day job. "It's not easy and there is no perfect recipe," Holly told HELLO! last year. "There really isn't. I think that I'm really lucky that I can sort of pull back when things feel too much so I know that I'm very blessed for that reason."

She added: "I'm quite strict with myself so when I'm at work, they are my work hours and I get a lot achieved in a small amount of time, like 'go go go, get it done, get it done' and then it's like 'bang home time – bye everyone!' and then the phone goes off and everything shuts down and I'm a mum. So I'm really strict, to the point where I probably drive everyone completely mad, but that's the way it has to be otherwise you don't have a work/life balance."

