Princess Charlotte's big year revealed as she's set to start school – and here's what we know We can't wait to find out more

It's a big year for Princess Charlotte, with the little girl set to start school in September. And it won't be long before royal fans find out which school the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided their daughter will attend. It is likely that Charlotte will join her big brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea in London, close to the family's home in Kensington Palace. However, the couple may also decide to send Charlotte to a different school based on her own needs and personality. Kensington Palace announced that George would be attending Thomas's Battersea on 24 March 2017, so it is likely Charlotte's school announcement will come in the next few weeks.

Princess Charlotte will start school in September

Princess Charlotte is currently in her final year at Willcocks nursery. The young royal has enjoyed many activities during her time there, including poetry and pottery. She is also thought to have taken part in her first nativity play while there, and celebrated her birthday with a cake for the whole class to share back in May. There is no doubt that on Charlotte's first day of school, Prince William and Kate will release an official photograph to mark the special occasion, just like they did with George, and when Charlotte started nursery in January 2018. Kate – a keen photographer - took two portraits of her daughter to commemorate the big day. The photos showed Charlotte wrapped up in a red Amaia kids Razorbil coat and a pink scarf as she smiled tentatively at the camera. The little royal wore a matching burgundy bow in her hair and a pink backpack.

Charlotte will have a lot of fun learning in September

From the times royal fans have seen the Cambridge children out at public events, Charlotte has always been the more confident between her and George. The little girl adores waving to the crowds and has perfected her royal wave. While William and Kate prefer for their children to stay out of the public eye during their early years, they often speak about all the activities Charlotte enjoys. These include hunting for spiders in the garden, dancing, arts and crafts and cooking. Most recently, Kate revealed during a walkabout in Belfast that the family call Charlotte Lottie as her nickname.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George's cutest moments

