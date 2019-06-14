How baby Archie has changed Prince Harry's life Baby Archie arrived on 6 May

Ever since the birth of little Archie, the Duke of Sussex hasn't stopped beaming from ear to ear, and there's an incredible buzz about him, whether he's at a family event such as Gabriella Windsor's wedding or Trooping the Colour. As he prepares to celebrate his first Father's Day with Meghan and their beautiful baby at Frogmore Cottage, we look at how becoming a dad has given new meaning to Prince Harry's life.

The arrival of their precious child has cemented his relationship with his wife, who was recently seen sporting what could be a new eternity ring to mark the birth. A close friend has said: "Family life could not be more perfect for them. The sleepless nights are totally worth it."

Baby Archie has brought the couple even closer together

While we might have expected him to take time out of the limelight for a while, it appears Harry is putting off his paternity leave until summer when the family of three may take a holiday to celebrate Meghan's 38th birthday on August 4.

If anything the Duke's agenda in the last few months has seemed busier than ever as if he and Meghan have agreed that nothing must slow their mission to change the world. There was a trip to promote the Invictus Games four days after the birth of their son. At the request of the Queen he was on hand to welcome the Trump family during the US state visit, earning praise from the President as "a terrific guy". The new father then presided over the opening of the Cricket World Cup.

Archie was born on 6 May

And everywhere he goes, Harry always pays special attention to little ones, casting a spell on younger fans. "You can tell what am incredible affinity he has for children," Johnny Hornby, Chairman of Sentebale, said. "He is a magnet for children. I didn't think he could have appreciated children more than he did before, but I have seen a whole new involvement with them now that he is a father."

Harry said it was an "amazing" experience to become a father

Although he still loves larking about with little ones, there is also a new maturity about him. Even before the Duchess became pregnant, Harry reportedly gave up smoking and adopted a healthier diet. It's said he also went the extra mile to show solidarity with the mum-to-be by forgoing alcohol and caffeine too.

There's no doubt the Prince would do anything for his family. And he also sees the bigger picture too. Just before Archie's arrival Harry confessed that he worries about the world he will inherit. "As someone who is about to become a father, I'm acutely aware of our shared responsibility to make this world more resilient and its inhabitants more accountable for the next generation. The only way to see real progress is not by chance, it's by change."

