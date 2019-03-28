Could Prince William miss Prince Louis' first birthday for this important reason? Kensington Palace has announced Prince William's planned engagement

Prince William has a very busy schedule - and an upcoming royal engagement might well mean that the royal will miss his youngest son's first birthday and even the birth of his brother's first child! Kensington Palace have announced that the future King will be visiting New Zealand on behalf of the Queen in late April to honour the victims of the Christchurch mosques terrorist attack. The timings of the trip, which will be made at the request of the Prime Minister of New Zealand, might mean that William could miss two important royal milestones. Although the Palace have only said "late April", the royal could choose to fly around the 23 April to coincide with Anzac day which takes place on 25 April.

During the poignant trip, Kensington Palace confirmed that the Duke of Cambridge will meet with those affected by the attack. During his trip, he will also pay tribute to the "extraordinary compassion and solidarity" of the people of New Zealand following the horrific attack. Prince William has already reached out to the people on New Zealand as he attended the Wales versus Ireland rugby match for the Six Nations Championship on 16 March.

Speaking to the BBC before the match, he said: "I think that no matter which side you're supporting today, our hearts and our thoughts are with our New Zealand rugby family, particularly in Christchurch after the senseless attack that happened yesterday. Rugby is a big community so it will pull together, I think that everyone and I think most people will be thinking predominantly about what's gone on down there. But, that shouldn't take away from what will be a great spectacle today." He then went on the pay another tribute to Warren Gatland who is a New Zealand rugby union coach and had his last match as the head coach of Wales. A minute's silence was then held just before the match started, out of respect for New Zealand, it's victims and their families.

