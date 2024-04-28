Princess Rajwa of Jordan glows in stunning first photo since announcing pregnancy

Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked beautiful in the first photo shared with the public since she and her husband Crown Prince Hussein announced they are expecting a baby.

The heir to the throne shared the stunning image on Instagram in honour of his wife's 30th birthday at the weekend.

In the photo, which showed Rajwa in the foreground and her husband behind her, the princess beamed for the camera.

The brunette beauty wore a long-sleeved red dress which she teamed with Schiaparelli's statement gold brass 'Mouth and Eye' earrings and a gorgeous Bottega Veneta Knot Intrecciato gold mesh clutch.

She tied her centre-parted hair back and kept her makeup rosy and light. "May God continue to bless and nurture the bond between us. Happy Birthday Rajwa," her loving husband captured the image.

The loving couple delighted royal watchers earlier this month when they announced that they are expecting their first baby.

A statement from the Royal Hashemite Court released on 10 April read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein are expecting their first baby this summer."

© Getty The couple are expecting their first baby this summer

It continued: "The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this occasion, and wishes Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein and Princess Rajwa good health and joy as they welcome their baby."

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa tied the knot last year in an incredible ceremony with the Prince and Princess of Wales among the guests.

© The Royal Hashemite Court Rajwa with Queen Rania at her pre-wedding henna party

The couple got married in an Islamic marriage ceremony known as "katb ktab" in the gardens of the palace, witnessed by around 140 guests, who also included Denmark's then-Crown Prince Frederik and Princess Mary and Dutch royals King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia.

Following their ceremony, the newlyweds travelled from Zahran Palace to Al Husseiniya Palace for their wedding reception in a procession known as the Red Motorcade.

© Shutterstock The couple got married last year

The Motorcade consists of eight bright red armed Land Rover vehicles and 11 motorcycles, but on special occasions, horse and camel riders join the line-up and the Jordan Armed Forces Musical Band plays military music on bagpipes.

On her big day, architect Rajwa looked every inch the beautiful bride in a breathtaking Elie Saab one-shoulder draped satin gown complete with a long train.

© Instagram Princess Rajwa is close to her royal mother-in-law

In true royal style, the elegant bride elevated her bridal gown with a sparkling diamond tiara and a sheer veil.

In a heartfelt post shared to celebrate their nuptials, Crown Prince Hussein paid another lovely tribute to his wife as he wrote: "God has blessed me with Rajwa, the light of my life and my lifelong companion. May our marriage bring us both peace and warmth. I pray that God continues to bless us.

© Getty The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the Jordanian royal wedding

"Once again, my deepest thanks to everyone who celebrated with us from our beloved Jordan, as well as our family and loved ones from around the world. I could not be more thankful to God for the countless blessings He has granted me today, and to Rajwa for everything she is to me."