Robin Williams' son Zak welcomes baby boy – and pays sweet tribute to his dad with son's name

Robin Williams' eldest son Zak has welcomed his first child, using the baby's moniker to pay a touching tribute to his late father. The 36-year-old and his fiancée Olivia June welcomed an 8lbs baby boy in May but only confirmed the news to People on Wednesday. The little boy has been named McLaurin Clement Williams - McLaurin being Robin's middle name. According to the magazine, Zak and Olivia will call their newborn Mickey for short.

The couple shared a number of adorable images of their first child, taken by Zak's younger sister Zelda, on Instagram after confirming his arrival. "Introducing you to my little family!" Olivia captioned an image of the little tot sleeping. "My fiancé, Zak, and I were so happy to welcome baby McLaurin to the world on May 22nd. We are beyond thrilled he chose us to be his parents, and obviously think he’s the best, smartest, and cutest baby ever!!"

Explaining why they have kept their baby's arrival secret until now, Olivia added: "In life today, we expect everything to be live shared on social media, and many who are close to me are even just learning this news. We've kept this news private for a number of reasons, one of which is my increasing emphasis and appreciation for living life away from social media and focusing on my offline relationships."

Zelda and Robin

Zelda also shared the images to her Instagram accounting, writing: "News is finally out: I’m an auntie! Meet Mclaurin Clement Williams, aka Mickey, aka Dr. Baby! He’s a squishably cute pterodactyl cooing tiny wonder and I love him so much already."

The late actor died almost five years ago after taking his own life at the age of 63. Speaking about his father previously, Zak admitted that he "misses him all the time". At the time of his death, Robin's wife Susan Schneider said in a statement: "I lost my husband and my best friend, while the world lost one of its most beloved artists and beautiful human beings. I am utterly heartbroken." She added: "It is our hope the focus will not be on Robin's death, but on the countless moments of joy and laughter he gave to millions."

