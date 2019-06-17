Matthew Wright shares gorgeous photo of baby Cassady on poignant first Father's Day as a dad The TV personality welcomed his first child in January

As parents to a newborn child, Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia were sure to find their first Father's Day to be an emotional rollercoaster. But for the former The Wright Stuff presenter, who welcomed his daughter Cassady in January, the day carried a special weight after an eight-year struggle to have a child.

The TV star shared an adorable picture on Instagram from a daddy-daughter bonding session, with the pair enjoying the sunny outdoors in matching pale pink shirts. Matthew poignantly captioned the post: "Happy Fathers Day.. first time I've thought that in a very long time…"

Happy Fathers Day..first time I’ve thought that in a very long time... pic.twitter.com/Rgut0seL8H — Matthew Wright (@Matthew_Wright) June 16, 2019

Matthew celebrated his first Father's Day in January

Speaking to HELLO! ahead of the milestone, the 53-year-old new dad revealed that he expected his first Father's Day to be "very emotional", having lost his own father 22 years ago. "For the first few years after he died, Father's Day would make me feel very sad because everyone was like: 'I love my dad, I love my dad.' And I would think: 'I haven't got a dad any more.' As time went on, Father's Day just became irrelevant," the presenter revealed.

However, life with Cassady has allowed him to enjoy the holiday again. "On Mother's Day, Amelia said: 'It will be Father's Day for you soon.' And I cried because I never thought I'd have anything to do with it again. The most special thing I would imagine is that we are going to be opening a card or two. It sounds such a small and trivial thing but I cannot stress how much I am looking forward to it."

The couple introduced baby Cassady to HELLO!

Over their eight-year struggle to have their first child, Matthew and Amelia endured six failed IVF attempts, with Amelia even suffering a life-threatening ectopic pregnancy. With so much stacked against them, the birth of Cassady brought a little miracle into their lives. "I have dreamt about this moment for so long, I keep pinching myself, thinking 'Is this real? Is this happening?'" Amelia told HELLO! as they shared their first photos with the magazine. "I feel like it's a rebirth for me. It's every cliché and everything you hear about but I feel complete and content."

