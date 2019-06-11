Matthew Wright shares lovely snap with 'miracle' baby daughter Cassady Matthew and his wife Amelia welcomed their little girl in January

Matthew Wright is clearly enjoying fatherhood! The chat show host, who became a dad to his little girl Cassady in January, took to his Twitter page to share an adorable selfie with his bundle of joy. "Here's a snap to help you smile thru the week ahead," he told his followers on Monday. Fans immediately rushed to post lovely comments, with one tweeting: "Aww how did you make such a pretty little princess." To which, Matthew replied: "No idea!! Xx."

Matthew and his wife Amelia introduced their baby to the world exclusively with HELLO! in February. Opening up about the first days at home with baby Cassady, Amelia explained that life as a new mother was "joyful and blissful". The pair endured six failed IVF attempts and a devastating ectopic pregnancy before they became parents-to-be, with Matthew stating that their last IVF attempt "was our final roll of the dice."

After the initial drama, Cassady's Caesarean birth went smoothly. "Everything seemed like a dream," Amelia revealed. "When she came out she was crying, so that was very reassuring to us, and she looked like Matthew's double. What’s incredible is that Matthew managed to film the whole thing. It was like a professional movie. It was extraordinary what he did under those stressful circumstances." Matthew added: "I've got her first crying when she came out... it's amazing."

Meanwhile, Matthew has proved to be very much a hands-on father, despite initially tweeting that he had yet to take on nappy duty. "I have changed nappies and I help with the night feed or, if I am not giving her a bottle, I get up with them both and chat to them, put music on," he said. "The plan was that I would do all the cooking and cleaning. I am very domesticated."

