Matthew Wright reveals wife Amelia suffered birth complications and is still in hospital

Matthew Wright has spoken for the first time about the birth of his baby daughter, revealing that wife Amelia suffered pre-eclampsia and is still in hospital with little Cassady – who was born prematurely weighing five and a half pounds. Returning to TalkRADIO on Tuesday, he said: "She cried which is good, and because she's premature she has to feed every three hours. Luckily, Amelia is still in hospital which means I don't have to do any of it. Amelia is doing good - she suffered pre-eclampsia which is why I had to rush from the studio on Friday."

Matthew and Amelia welcomed their little girl on Friday

Upon announcing their new arrival, Matthew and Amelia told HELLO! that "mother and baby (and father) are doing very well". Their baby joy comes after years of heartache and several unsuccessful rounds of IVF. The 53-year-old previously said that they had resigned themselves to never becoming parents, but their seventh and final bid for a baby brought unexpected happiness.

The TV and radio host also opened up about his daughter's name, which in full is Cassady Frances Wright. "Neal Cassady is the inspiration, otherwise known as Dean Moriarty," he said. "If you're a fan of Jack Kerouac's famous beat novel On The Road, Neil Cassady is the anti-hero, he's the loser that everybody loves. It's an Irish name, Irish descent with the 'a', means curly hair. Which Amelia underneath her straightened hair beats a curly vixen."

The 53-year-old has opened up before about his and Amelia's struggles to become parents. "It was our final roll of the dice," he told us in September 2018. "We've waited a long time for this moment. Every day we keep pinching ourselves because we can hardly believe it's finally happening."

