Stacey Solomon reveals fears over leaving the house with baby Rex – find out why

Stacey Solomon has confessed she hasn't yet been able to leave her house with newborn son Rex. The Loose Women panellist admitted she is holding onto some "crazy" fears about what her son could be exposed to once she finally musters up the courage to venture outside. Sharing an adorable photo on Instagram of Rex strapped to her chest in a baby carrier, Stacey said: "Trying this on for size. We haven’t ventured out for a walk yet but I’m definitely coming round to the idea! A change of scenery and putting on clothes that consist of a material that isn’t pyjama is starting to feel appealing."

She added: "I don’t know why I feel so weird about leaving the house. I never felt like this with Leighton. I just have these weird thoughts that someone might see us all vulnerable, or that it might be too dirty outside, or that there might be some kind of air born virus going around outside my front door. Haha! Believe me I am totally aware of how crazy that sounds. But hey ho hormones are a crazy thing (I hope it’s that anyway)."

Stacey then revealed that she has signed up to a new app which "connects you with other mums in your area to chat, meet up or just get some advice." She said: "I'm gonna give it a go. I need to get myself connected with other like-minded mummas in my area. If anyone else is feeling the same and wanting to get out there, you should give it a go! I love the thought of surrounding myself with people who are hopefully feeling the same... I’m excited about our first adventure into the big wide world, well maybe not world but at least a 1 mile radius of my house!"