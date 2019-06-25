Fans are SO inspired by Carol Vorderman and her lookalike daughter Katie, following presenting debut What a duo!

Carol Vorderman has shared some rare photographs of her daughter Katie – and fans love it! The two ladies have made their debut presenting a segment on The One Show, and an excited Carol shared some sweet snaps with her followers on Twitter to mark the moment. "Our countdown to the first time my girl Katie and I are on the tele together… @BBCTheOneShow… Tonight and tomorrow… been filming at @NASA," she wrote on Monday evening. Katie, 28, is seemingly just as impressive as her brainbox mum – since she is currently doing her PH.D. in Nanotechnology at Cambridge University. Wow!

Carol with Katie and son Cameron at the 2017 Pride of Britain Awards

In another tweet she wrote: "Really excited. My daughter Katie and I are on tonight & tomorrow on @BBCTheOneShow at @NASA tonight. We meet #Apollo greats including Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise. Katie is a research scientist at Cambridge and worked at NASA in the laboratories. Mother and daughter happy!" Aww.

Fans were quick to send their comments and best wishes to Carol, with one writing: "She’s the image of you! Cool," and another adding: "Super! As an astronomer myself I think you folks will be great ambassadors for women in STEM! Need more gender parity in astronomy globally! All the best to you!"

She loves her science....my daughter Katie....research scientist finishing her PH.D. in Nanotechnology at ⁦@Cambridge_Uni⁩...watch us tonight on ⁦@BBCTheOneShow⁩...co-hosting for the first time ever pic.twitter.com/mi8XjpQN6h — Carol Vorderman (@carolvorders) June 24, 2019

The former Countdown star doesn't often share insights into her family life, so we're not surprised viewers were excited to see the pair together. Back in 2015, she posted a beautiful photograph with Katie on her graduation day after gaining her science degree. "I'm so proud. We’re one of the very few mother and daughter duos who've done science and engineering at Cambridge," she said.

Katie's father is Carol's ex-husband Patrick King. The pair also share a son, Cameron, who is now 22. Carol often speaks of her close relationship with Katie and has even previously revealed that she has got herself a flat in Cambridge, where she stays after their nights out together on the student scene! Mother-daughter goals or what?