Ex-EastEnders star Samantha Womack reveals surprise decision to home-school daughter Lily

Samantha Womack has opened up about her decision to take her teenage daughter out of school. The former EastEnders actress - who shares daughter Lily, 14, and son Ben, 18, with her husband Mark - confessed she wasn't impressed that she wasn't able to take her children out of school during term time as travelling and experiencing other cultures "was just as important" as learning other subjects. Appearing on Tuesday's This Morning, the 46-year-old revealed: "I've taken Lily out of school. It got me quite cross that you can't take your kids out of school for holidays and things. I just think that's too militant."

Samantha Womack appeared on Tuesday's This Morning

"Children are creative little human beings and sometimes travelling to other countries for families that couldn't afford to travel any other way is just as important as algebra," she added. "We tend to go towards academic learning." Despite there being an issue with lesson planning, Samantha still believes children will still benefit more if teachers were able to teach smaller classes. "What difference would it make to a classroom," she said. "Surely most of the state schools are over-subscribed anyway and half the children aren't getting attention because of the 30/32 kids per one teacher. Doesn't it make it easier for the teacher if there are two less kids?"

"If you were off with a bug for two weeks no one would be stressing out that they'd missed algebra for two weeks would they," the soap star added. Samantha is famous for playing Ronnie Mitchell in BBC soap EastEnders. She is now currently starring in the stage production of The Girl on the Train, in which she plays Rachel Watson. Of her latest role, Samantha said: "I am absolutely loving playing Rachel in The Girl on the Train. She's such an interesting character to play, and we've had a brilliant reception from our audiences who have been gripped by her story. This tour has already been the journey of a life-time and I'm thrilled to have the opportunity to bring it to the West End."

