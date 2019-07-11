Mrs Hinch shares first adorable photo with baby Ronnie after social media break "My world"

Meet baby Hinch! Cleaning influencer Mrs Hinch has shared the first full photo of her baby boy Ronnie, who was born in June. The new mum, whose real name is Sophie Hinchliffe, opened up about her parenting journey so far in an emotional return to Instagram after taking a "little break" to focus on her newborn son.

Sharing a black-and-white photo of herself cradling in a newborn, who is wrapped in a blanket and wearing a white hat, Sophie wrote: "My Hinchers… Here he is… my world. Meet Baby Hinch… Our Ronnie. People may think this sounds silly but I never realised how much Instagram has become a huge part of my every day 'Hinch life' and it’s safe to say that I really miss you all. But it was definitely the right decision to have this little break and make the most of this time with my boys, and it really is so beautiful."

Mrs Hinch has shared the first photo of her baby boy

Sophie went on to say she had been "learning something new every single day" and it had been scary at times, admitting she had been waking up on the night to keep checking on her baby boy. "As a new mum it’s ok to admit to feeling a little bit scared and not getting everything right first time round. No one is perfect!" she added.

The cleaning sensation welcomed her baby boy on 20 June, with her husband Jamie sharing their happy news on her Instagram page, revealing the couple had named him Ronnie James George Hinchliffe.

Ronnie is Sophie and Jamie's first child

In a statement later released to HELLO!, the couple said: "Sophie and Jamie Hinchliffe welcomed a beautiful, baby boy on Thursday 20th June 2019. Ronnie James George Hinchliffe arrived at 04.11am, weighing 6lbs 1oz. Both mum and baby are doing well." The message continued: "Sophie thanks everyone for their well-wishes and asks everyone to respect their privacy at this very special time."

