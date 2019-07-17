Gemma Atkinson reveals bittersweet milestone after giving birth to baby Mia The Strictly couple welcomed a little girl on 4 July

Gemma Atkinson has ventured out of the house without her baby daughter for the first time since giving birth earlier this month. The 34-year-old, who welcomed little Mia with Strictly Come Dancing professional Gorka Marquez on 4 July, took to Instagram to reveal the bittersweet news with her fans. Taking to Instagram to share a video from her car journey from Starbucks, she said: "First outing, left the little Mia at home. I went to Starbucks. I managed to go there but I couldn't sit in.

Gemma Atkinson reached a new milestone as a new mum

"I want to come straight back home," she added. "So all in all, we managed about eight minutes." Despite the short journey, the new mum confessed she was beginning to miss her tiny tot. "But I just miss her loads, I want to go home to my bestie," reasoned Gemma. "It is nice to have some fresh air and some fresh coffee - decaff still."

MORE: Gemma Atkinson shares candid picture of herself during labour of first daughter

The video comes hours after Gemma and Gorka, 28, revealed their daughter's name by sharing the first much-anticipated photo of their two-week-old baby. The couple posted similar announcements, sharing three photos of their little girl fast asleep, dressed in a white babygro and pink knitted jumper.

Gemma and Gorka's baby was born on 4 July

It's coming up to two weeks since the pair became parents. "And just like that, we're a three," wrote Gemma at time. "Our beautiful baby daughter arrived on Thursday 4th July and myself and Gorks couldn't be happier. She's incredible and she certainly made an entrance, giving us all quite a fright at times." She added: "Little Miss independent already. Thank you SO much to the Midwives, nurses & doctors at The Royal Bolton Hospital who did the most incredible job taking care of myself and my baby. You're all so wonderful and I'm so grateful to have had you all with me and to have been under your care these past four days."

READ: Stacey Solomon shares very honest parenting confession after revealing anxiety battle

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.