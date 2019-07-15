Fans are desperate to know Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez's baby's name The little girl is almost two weeks old

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter almost two weeks ago, but the new parents have yet to announce her name or share the first photo of her. Fans are desperate to know what the couple have decided to call their "little Princess" and have been inundating Gemma and Gorka with questions.

"What name did you call your daughter," one fan asked the former Hollyoaks actress, while another posted: "What is this gorgeous girl's name?!!! X." Another asked, "When will we hear what you've named your little Princess please?" while a fourth commented: "Looking forward to seeing pictures when you're both ready to show her off to the world."

Gemma shared a photo of herself after her waters broke

Over the weekend, Gorka, 28, shared a very candid selfie of Gemma lying in her hospital bed just hours after she had given birth. The first-time parents beamed at the camera, with the former Strictly contestant looking absolutely radiant post-birth. "I took this photo few hours after Gem gave birth to our gorgeous baby girl. I've been only 5 days away from both of them and it already feels like 5 months. Counting down the hours (48h) to be back with both of them and melt my eyes looking at those two beautiful faces..."

One follower replied to Gorka: "Beautiful photo, I swear I'm checking Instagram more regularly then I did for the royal baby, not sure what I'm more excited about - a glimpse of her or her name......?!?"

The actress became a first-time mum on 4 July

Gemma, likewise, shared a very natural, makeup-free picture of herself at home, giving the "thumbs up" to the new mums' club. One fan replied on Instagram: "Sad I know but I've been waiting for a picture... Gemma you look and sound fab… can't wait to see her and hear her name?"

The 34-year-old star had written in her post: "Thumbs up to the new mums club, what a whirlwind 9 days it's been having little princess (my new bff) at home with me 24/7. Being only maternal towards dogs for the first 30 years of my life (which btw Norman & Ollie are still my everything) I genuinely never dreamed I'd love someone as much as I do her." Gemma went on to describe how she's been blessed with "the most chilled out, calm, zen like baby who so far eats and sleeps every 4hrs like a topper and in between is happy amusing herself having a good old kick and wriggle in her pram".

