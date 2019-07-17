Michael Sheen announces he's having a baby with Swedish girlfriend Anna Lundberg Congratulations!

Congratulations to Michael Sheen and his Swedish girlfriend Anna Lundberg, who have announced they are expecting their first child together. The actor, 50, revealed the news on Twitter on Wednesday evening, just one day after confirming that he and Anna, 25, were indeed a couple after they were pictured together at the premiere of his TV show Good Omens in May.

Michael, who already has 20-year-old daughter Lily Mo Sheen with his former partner Kate Beckinsale, was delighted to share the news he was going to be a dad again. Taking to Twitter he wrote: "Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we’re having a baby!)."

Congratulations Michael and Anna

Michael previously admitted that being a parent is the "most challenging" yet rewarding job he has ever done. "I think being a parent is the most challenging thing you do. That's why we're here. It's at the heart of what it is to be a human being. It's the ultimate experience because it questions everything about who you are. But it's difficult. My job takes me away from my daughter, Lily a lot, so when I am with her the time is really important," he told the Guardian in 2010.

Very happy to let everyone know that my partner Anna and I are expecting a little angel of our own. (Just to be clear - we’re having a baby!) #nottheantichrist 🇸🇪🧝🏻‍♀️👶😇🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 — michael sheen (@michaelsheen) July 17, 2019

Michael and Anne were first linked in May

Michael's happy news and relationship with Anna comes after he split from comedienne Aisling Bea, 35, in March this year. Before that the Welsh actor was in a four year relationship with US star Sarah Silverman. They split at the begining of 2018, with Sarah announcing the news on Twitter that they had "consciously uncoupled". She wrote at the time: "The great @michaelsheen & I consciously uncoupled over Christmas," she tweeted. "I mean, not 'over Christmas' - like that wasn't the fight that ended it. No fight." She added: "We just live in different countries and it got hard. Felt we should just tell y'all so u stop askin, 'How's Michael/How's Sarah?'" [sic]

