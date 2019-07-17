Gemma Atkinson and partner Gorka share adorable NEW photo of baby Mia – see it here This is so cute!

Actress Gemma Atkinson and her partner Gorka Marquez kept fans in suspense for a couple of weeks after the birth of their daughter on 4th July. Not only did they not post any photos on social media, they kept her name under wraps, too.

"To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all. It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first," Gemma explained on Instagram. But now they've started to share the details, including some behind-the-scenes snaps, and fans couldn't be more thrilled.

The couple have been together since 2017

On Tuesday, Gemma posted a series of three adorable pictures of the tiny tot asleep in her crib, wearing a white babygro with a pink cardigan. She captioned them with the baby's full name, Mia Louise Marquez, and a heart. The couple chose their baby's name with care, as Gemma's middle name is Louise, and in Spain, where Gorka is originally from, Mia means "mine". Gemma's followers commented on the photo: "She’s so perfect" and "omg the sweetest baby," with This Morning's Ruth Langsford adding, "Soooo beautiful! Well done you two!"

On Wednesday, Gemma, 34, shared a heart-melting new photo of her family to her Instagram stories. It showed Gorka, 28, a professional dancer who she started dating after they were paired on Strictly Come Dancing in 2017, leaning over Mia's pram with his phone. He appeared to be both doting on her and taking her photo.

Gemma shared the first photos of baby Mia to Instagram this week

Gemma labelled the photo, "When Papa's home" adding "he's obsessed with her." And he's not the only one – the next photo she shared showed one of her dogs lying on the floor guarding Mia in her pram, to which she added the song You've Got a Friend in Me. Bless!

