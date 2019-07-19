Gemma Atkinson shares cutest video of baby Mia and pet dog Norman Adorable!

Gemma Atkinson's two beloved dogs were very protective over the actress' baby bump and even knew when she was in labour, and it seems Norman and Ollie have continued to show their very caring sides following the birth. Gemma posted the cutest video on Instagram Stories of Norman watching over baby Mia as she lay in her buggy.

As the adorable pooch paced back and forth, Gemma, 34, reassured her four-legged friend, saying: "She's alright Norm. She's ok. She's fine." Gemma captioned the video, "Are you ok in there my hooman?" alongside a sticker that read "Too cute". Too cute, indeed!

Gemma shared the sweetest video of Norman watching over Mia

The former Hollyoaks actress also shared another video of Ollie cuddling up to her as they relaxed on the sofa. The new mum told fans, "Rank but I think he can smell my milk. That or he's suddenly started liking chebs," alongside a laughing crying emoji.

Gemma and her partner Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter on Thursday 4 July but didn't announce Mia's name until this week. The couple shared three sweet images of baby Mia, revealing that the little girl also shares the same middle name, Louise, as her mum.

Gemma had previously explained why they hadn't announced their daughter's name straight away, telling her followers: "To people asking why we haven't posted any pictures. No, we haven't done a magazine deal. We just want all our family and friends to come over and meet her first that's all." She added: "It's important for me that they all get a hold and a cuddle first."

The soap star has been giving fans more glimpses of Mia. One of her latest snaps showed Gorka, who is still on tour, cooing over their daughter. "When Papa's home" Gemma wrote of her Strictly boyfriend, adding: "He's obsessed with her."

