Gemma Atkinson is mum-shamed for leaving baby daughter Mia for 10 minutes The radio presenter made a candid confession

It's only been two weeks since Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their baby daughter Mia, and yet, the new mum is already being "shamed" for her actions. On Thursday, the 34-year-old radio star wrote a candid post on Instagram, detailing the bittersweet moment she left her little girl at home for the first time. However, Gemma went on to reveal that she was the subject of some online abuse after going for a coffee run with Gorka for ten minutes. "I ventured out yesterday for the first time since I had Mia," she began. "Granted it was only a ten minute trip with Gorks while Mia was asleep at home with Nana but I cannot tell you how good it felt!"

Explaining her decision to leave her house so soon after giving birth, Gemma revealed: "My midwife and health visitor advised me to take a walk if I could as it's good for mental health in new mums. I've had a pap sat in a car on my street ever since I gave birth, so I explained to them that was kinda putting me off leaving my house." [sic] The former soap star and her Strictly Come Dancing boyfriend became parents on 4 July, and only recently shared the first picture of their baby daughter.

"Being a new mum can be a little overwhelming and you can never win with your choices," she added. "I've had the 'how could you leave her so young' messages and also the 'good for you for getting out' messages. I’ve been in my garden in the sun loads but it was still nice to actually see other human beings!"

Gemma and Gorka welcomed little Mia on 4 July

Although her priority has now shifted, Gemma confessed she was grateful to have some alone time with the professional dancer. "It was also nice to have some time alone with Gorks," she shared. "I'm fully aware guys can feel a little left out or on the sidelines when baby arrives because as a mum your priorities shift. He's been SO great with everything and it's been tough for him being on the road. I'm glad we got the ten minute trip in and although we dashed back, Mia continued to sleep a further two hours unaware we had even left."

