Gemma Atkinson shares hilarious video of new baby Mia achievement

Gemma Atkinson has been a mum to baby Mia for almost one month – and she is basking in every achievement she makes, no matter how small it may seem. On Wednesday, the former Hollyoaks actress almost outdid herself after she revealed she had ticked off an impressive amount of tasks, which left her feeling incredibly proud of herself – and so she should!

Sharing a hilarious video on her Instagram stories, Gemma looked fresh-faced as she held her gorgeous little girl over her shoulder, with Queen's We Are The Champions belting out in the background. Raising her fist proudly in the air, the new mum captioned the clip: "When Mia's fed, changed, sleeping. I washed my hair and can now watch Killing Eve." Sounds like a very productive evening to us!

The former Strictly star – who welcomed Mia with boyfriend Gorka Marquez on 4 July – made another revelation on Tuesday, when she happily announced that her pet dogs Ollie and Norman have already taken Mia under their wing. Opening up about their sweet relationship on Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Makes me so happy and actually quite emotional, that Norman and Ollie have taken to Mia so well and welcomed her to our pack. She already has two best buddies and guardians."

Gemma and Gorka welcomed Mia on 4 July

The former Emmerdale actress has been documenting her first few weeks of motherhood, and last weekend opened up about her terrifying labour. Gemma revealed how it almost went horribly wrong after she had to have an emergency C-section, and lost a lot of blood, resulting in nine doctors being called to treat her. Gorka also opened up about Mia's labour from his point of view and praised his girlfriend for being so brave.

