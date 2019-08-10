Prince George ate his first ant at Duchess Kate's sailing regatta Bear Grylls dropped the bombshell on Thursday

Prince George thrilled royal fans when he made a surprise appearance at the King's Cup yachting regatta alongside sister Princess Charlotte, their parents the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their grandparents Carole and Michael Middleton on Thursday. And while mum Kate may have tasted her first defeat after her team came last in the event, it seems George had his first taste of something that we're guessing wasn't on the menu.

According to adventurer Bear Grylls, who skippered the winning boat for wildlife conservation charity Tusk, George ate his very first ant! Bear dropped the bombshell as he accepted the winning trophy with his team. As he lifted it into the air he appeared to suggest that George had eaten the unusual treat, saying: "And also Prince George, your first ant you ate today. And that is a great moment. Well done you," much to the amusement of Kate and Prince William who couldn't contain their laughter as they waited on the stage.

Bear Grylls revealed Prince George's unusual snack

The inaugural regatta, which took place on the Isle of Wight, was due to take to the water on Friday, 9 August. However, forecasts of heavy rain, thunder and lightning and winds of up to 50 miles an hour for the south of the UK that day meant that the event was brought forward a day. Kate and William announced the King’s Cup event in May and are hoping it will become an annual event.

Duchess Kate saw the funny side, despite her team coming last in the race

The royals and celebrities involved in the regatta were each representing a charity that the royal couple support. The Duke sailed for Child Bereavement UK while the Duchess skippered a boat for the Royal Foundation. Other charity teams included Centrepoint, London's Air Ambulance Charity's 30th-anniversary campaign, Tusk, Action on Addiction, Place2Be and the Anna Freud National Centre for Children and Families. While Bear Grylls' team won the first race, William's team came third and Kate's group placed seventh out of eight - hilariously bagging herself a giant wooden spoon!

