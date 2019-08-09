Jools Oliver reveals adorable party pics from son River's birthday Time to party!

Jools Oliver is known for keeping us up to date with her kid's antics via social media, and it was no different when her youngest son River turned three on Wednesday. Ever the doting mum, Jools treated us to some behind the scenes snaps of River's big day, and it looks like the little boy had a fabulous time.

She initially marked the occasion with an adorable picture of the little boy decked out in a furry onesie and added the heart-melting caption: "3 years of you little legend number 5, you are the cutest thing with the hugest amount of energy so loving with the best cuddles, kind and extremely noisy!!! You certainly keep us ALL on our toes and surprise me every day in so many ways. Have a wonderful day with us you little blonde cutie xxx."

Jools first uploaded a picture of River looking cheeky on his birthday

It seems the celebrations carried on until Thursday when Jools uploaded another series of birthday party pictures alongside the caption "Still going. The first pictures show birthday boy River wearing a birthday crown as he tucks into a plate of chocolate – delicious! In the next, River can be seen cutting a delicious looking cake with the help of his mum while surrounded by friends.

Of course, Jools' followers were quick to wish River a happy birthday and couldn't help but notice how cute he looked. One wrote: "Happy Birthday. Wishes to you sweet little River. Enjoy that lovely train cake", with another adding: "He is ridiculously cute."

River sporting a bright yellow pair of dungarees

But it seems the star of the show was River's fetching yellow dungarees. Fans couldn't help but notice how fabulous they looked and were eager to find out where Jools bought them from. One Instagrammer gushed: "Oh look at him in his yellow dungarees!" while others asked, "Where your lovely dress is from?"

We'd like to know too, Jools! Does it come in adult sizes?

