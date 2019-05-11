Jamie Oliver’s wife Jools sparks pregnancy rumours with sweet photo Could baby number six be on the way?

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has sparked rumours she is expecting baby number six after she uploaded a sweet image to Instagram. The mum-of-five was enjoying a game of hide and seek with her son, River, but it was something else in the image that caught the attention of her eagle-eyed fans.

Jamie and Jools Oliver have five children

Sharing the snap of her two-year-old slumped on a bed with his head in the middle of some pillows, Jools captioned the image: "Hide and seek with toddlers...never fails to amuse!!" And while many of her followers related to the challenges of playing the game with their own children, others were distracted by a crib that can be seen in the corner of the photo.

One person asked: "A crib???. Another lovely child expecting?. This one is so sweet." While another observed, "I see a crib?" and a third added: "Moses basket in corner???? Are you pregnant again xxx." Jools has not responded to the fans' line of questioning, but if she is with child, it would mean another brother or sister for Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, 10, Buddy, eight, and youngest River.

Last year, Jools revealed that while she is "very happy" with her family life, she admitted that there is nothing nicer than having a newborn to look after. During a rare interview on podcast Made by Mammas, the Little Bird designer was quizzed by hosts Zoe Hardman and Georgia Dayton on whether or not she and Jamie had finished with expanding their family.

"No! I am going to be 44 in November so it would be nice to get it in before I am 44, but you don’t know if anything is going to happen," she said at the time. "After that I think am getting a bit too old. I am very happy with what I've got, but a little baby you can't beat it!"

