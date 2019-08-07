Ayda Field shares adorable new holiday photo of baby Coco She's having fun in the sun!

Robbie Williams's wife Ayda Field shared the sweetest behind-the-scenes snap from their family holiday in Spain on Saturday. The photo of their youngest daughter Coco showed the 11-month-old from the back, wearing an adorable pink dress and sitting in a small raffia chair as she looked out at the beautiful calm sea with boats on the horizon.

Loose Women panellist Ayda posted the picture as a video so she could enhance it with music, adding the song I Like it Like That. She then captioned the photo: "She Likes It Like That #cocopow #lavidacoco AWxx." Her followers loved it, with one responding: "Bless Coco looking out at the world… we are looking at her knowing she has a lifetime to discover her dreams."

Coco will celebrate her first birthday next month

Others commented: "She is too cute," "Aaawww look at her...enjoying the view!!!! [two heart eyes emoji]," and "So adorably cute! She really is a bundle of joy." Coco, whose full name is Colette Josephine Williams, will turn one next month. Ayda shared the news of her birth on Instagram last September, writing: "We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl… Welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!"

Ayda and Robbie, who married in 2010 in Beverly Hills, started dating in 2006 and have two other children, daughter Teddy, six, and son Charlie, who is four. The couple were both judges on The X Factor in 2018 but announced they wouldn't be returning this year, citing other commitments.

The couple have been together since 2006 and married in 2010

They've been having a relaxing break in Formentera after Robbie wrapped up his popular residency at the Wynn hotel in Las Vegas. Ayda paid tribute to him after his last performance, writing: "And that's a wrap Vegas. @robbiewilliams you came, you saw, you conquered. You've made us laugh and cry and entertained us at every moment. And you most certainly did it Your Way. I know 'Ol Blue Eyes' is looking down proud on his old stage and watching 'New Green Eyes' make magic happen. Well done, Boo. You are so very special AWXx."

