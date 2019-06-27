Robbie Williams' baby daughter Coco is growing up fast! See the photo Nawww!

How time flies! Robbie Williams' wife Ayda Field has shared the sweetest photo of their youngest child Coco, and the little girl is growing up so fast. Coco was pictured crawling and gazing out to the Las Vegas skyline, looking adorable in a floral shirt and nappy. "Viva Las Vegas," Ayda, 40, wrote on Instagram.

The Williams family are in Vegas while Robbie, 45, performs on his tour. Judging by their snaps on social media, the celebrity family are having the best time, with Coco's elder siblings Teddy, six, and Charlie, four, visiting their dad at work.

Baby Coco is growing up fast!

One photo showed the sweet duo posing in front of a huge poster of their dad. "Teddy and Charlie are very proud to see @RobbieWilliams," Ayda wrote on Instagram, while another was of the pair backstage in Robbie's changing room. The doting dad has clearly made the environment as child-friendly as possible, filling his room with piles of toys, boardgames and books.

Robbie and Ayda tend to keep their children's faces hidden to protect their privacy online, but the couple are quite open about their family life. Speaking about their younger daughter Coco, Robbie has previously told The Mirror: "The kids, there's no jealousy, there's just lots of love. Teddy wants to feed her all the time and cuddle her all the time. We keep waiting for her to be a nightmare, but so far she hasn't done anything other than sleep, drink and occasionally smile and then get confused about what she's doing."

Robbie is currently performing in Vegas

Shortly after her arrival in September, Robbie also spoke about how different his newborn is to his other children. "Coco is the most chilled baby I've ever known," he told The Sun. "It's funny. The first baby you have, 'Shh, it's sleeping,' then you hear someone coming in that closes the door and you run downstairs and you go, 'Shh! The baby!' Then the third one, the television's on, the kids are playing, the dogs are barking, the baby stays asleep and the world doesn't end."

