Exclusive: Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams reveal plans for baby number 2 The new parents spoke exclusively to HELLO!

Spencer Matthews and Vogue Williams have exclusively told HELLO! that they would like to start trying for another baby next year, after welcoming their firstborn, son Theodore, in September.

"[We want] lots of little Theodores," says Spencer, 30. "We'll name them all Theodore - Theodore one to four. I'm actually trying to convince Vogue that we should start trying again at the end of the year, though."

Inviting HELLO! round to their London home to cook us Christmas dinner and pose for an exclusive photo shoot, the couple – who married in summer – say this has been the best year of their lives.

"If anything Theodore has made our relationship even better," says model, TV presenter and DJ Vogue, smiling appreciatively at her husband. "Seeing Spencer as a dad is incredible and he makes me able to be the mother that I am. I think that in the run up to being a dad he had already changed dramatically. It's all really about family now for both of us, and especially Spencer. He really puts his family first. Neither of us go out much anymore… we're so settled now and our priorities are so different. He’s the best thing that ever happened to us."

Adds Spencer: "I just think Vogue is the most exceptional mother – and I'm not just saying that because she can hear me. She is extremely attentive, she is caring, generous with her time… I've always been in awe of my wife, in many aspects, and being a mother is certainly her finest achievement."

