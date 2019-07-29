Rachel Riley shares new pregnancy photo - and she looks glowing! This will be Rachel's first child with Strictly's Pasha Kovalev

There's no denying that Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev are looking forward to the arrival of their first child together. Over the weekend, the Countdown presenter shared a lovely picture on Twitter of the latest gift she received - an adorable babygrow with the words "I am a numbers person" emblazoned across it. "This is too cute!!!! Thank you @Nat_Numeracy," tweeted the pregnant star. The snap showed Rachel placing the outfit on her blossoming baby bump - and she looked glowing!

Rachel Riley shared this new picture on Twitter

Fans rushed to post sweet messages, with one follower saying: "Starting them early Rachel, but where is the baby Strictly outfit?" Another remarked: "Sweet. Hope you and bump are being thoroughly spoilt." A third post read: "Congratulations Rachel! I'm sure your child will be blessed! I've got twins! Twice the love twice the work!" One other follower poked fun at the Manchester United T-shirt, visible in the photo, writing: "I'm sorry, that's obviously cute but I couldn't help to notice the ManU shirt. Do you really sit on it when you're on PC? That's so cool. Proper motivation."

Pasha and Rachel surprised their fans at the end of June, when they announced that they had secretly tied the knot during a holiday in Las Vegas. The couple, who met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013, shared their happy news on Instagram, with Rachel writing: "Introducing the new Mr and Mrs Kovalev. We both said yes!"

Both Rachel and Pasha are expecting their first child together

Rachel revealed her pregnancy news in May, with a sweet Countdown-themed post on social media. Sharing a photo of herself cradling her baby bump as she posed in front of the famous letters board, which spelled out "R TINY MATE" - an anagram of the word 'maternity' - she wrote: "Pash and I have a conundrum for you. You have till December to work it out! We're over the moon excited."

Speaking to the Radio Times last year, Rachel gushed about her romance with the Russian dancer. "I am in love now," she shared. "I don't feel I have to get married. I don’t think I need that pressure any more. I don't worry about getting married or whether he is taking a long time in the morning or whether he has done the dishes. That does not really bother me in the long term. I feel settled." She added in the interview: "I don't feel the need to do it again. If I'm with someone and I'm happy, that's enough." And touching on children briefly, she said: "I don't see myself with or without children - whatever will be, will be."

