Strictly's Anton du Beke 'overwhelmed' after his bare legs go viral The Strictly veteran had no idea the reaction his bare legs would attract

Anton du Beke caused a stir on Saturday night – and not because of his Jive with celebrity partner Emma Barton. The Strictly pro found himself the centre of attention after his legs went viral! Strange as it may sound, Anton almost caused a social media meltdown when he was spotted in the training studio wearing a pair of shorts. His bare legs had viewers rushing to Twitter to express their astonishment that he wasn't wearing his usual suit and tie – even though he was just rehearsing his routine.

But during an appearance on Strictly: It Takes Two on Tuesday with Emma, Anton told Rylan Clark-Neal that he was "overwhelmed" by the public's reaction after he was told by Rylan that his legs almost broke the internet. "I am overwhelmed by that," he said, before joking that he "likes to keep a few things covered up". He added: "I think (my legs) will make a return. I'm going to go for a shorter short every week – I'll in hot pants by the end!"

Anton has promised his shorts will get shorter

Last week, new Strictly judge Motsi Mabuse broke her silence on rumours of tension between herself and Anton after she landed the job as Darcey Bussell's replacement. It was widely reported that Anton - who has appeared on the BBC show since the first series - was tipped to replace Darcey on the judging panel. During an interview with Lorraine Kelly on Friday, the new judge, 38, insisted there are no hard feelings between the pair.

"It's been fine because I honestly, like I say, they know what they are doing," she explained. "They made their choices. I know Anton for quite a while. I met him and he's such a gentleman. I don't think it's anything personal at all, everyone gets to shine in their different ways."

