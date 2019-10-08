Ola Jordan shows off growing baby bump in Versace safety pin-inspired dress Looking fabulous, Ola!

Fans have loved keeping up with Ola Jordan's maternity style, but on Tuesday, the former Strictly Come Dancing star really amped up the glam with her latest outfit. The dancer, who is expecting her first child with husband James, dressed her baby bump in a stylish black number that was very à la Versace. The fitted frock featured safety pin buckles and a very racy hemline and showed off Ola's changing figure to perfection. She finished her look with a pair of oversized shades and a yellow floral jacket.

"Lift selfie #liftselfie #preggo #pregnant #bump #bumpstyle #dancer #pregnantbelly #pregnancystyle #pregnancylife," Ola captioned the Instagram snap. Fans couldn't get over her ultra-glam look, with one replying: "Glowing, pregnancy suits you Ola." Another wrote, "Preggy and sexy! Great!" while a third commented on her "superstar look".

Ola is bumping along nicely!

Ola, 37, and James, 41, are expecting their first child in March. They announced their wonderful pregnancy news exclusively in HELLO! in September, following IVF treatment in June. "I still can't quite believe it," said Ola. "I don't think it's properly sunk in. When we had the scan it was funny because the baby was dancing. I'm not sure if it was a cha-cha or a jive, but it was definitely dancing."

James, also a dancer, added: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us."

The couple's baby is due in March

After nearly three years of failed attempts, doctors had told them a natural pregnancy might never happen; so it is thanks to IVF that their dream is coming true. "When the doctor explained the only route for us to get pregnant would be IVF, it was tough to process. It's not something any couple ever thinks will happen to them," said James. "I'm so glad I get to see her become a mum because it's all she's ever really wanted. To me, she was the best dancer in the world. Now she will be, without doubt, the best mum."

