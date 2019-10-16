Hollyoaks stars Nadine Mulkerrin and Rory Douglas-Speed welcome first baby - details Congratulations to this Hollyoaks couple!

Hollyoaks actress Nadine Mulkerrin and her co-star Rory Douglas-Speed have welcomed a baby boy. The couple, who have been together since 2017, took to their Instagram pages on Wednesday to share the newborn's first picture and reveal his sweet name. Alongside the snap, the new mum - who plays Cleo McQueen in the soap - wrote: "Reggie Speed. You're the coolest little dude we never knew we were missing in our lives! We love you so much." She added: "Also Thank you to every incredible NHS worker we've come across at the women's. (Helen, Jordine, Amy, Amy) Your all walking angels. Thank you so much for making one of biggest moments of our lives so extra special with care."

Sharing his own pride, Rory remarked: "Welcome to the family wee Reggie Speed 15.8.19. We love you man. So proud of Nadine, I didn't think I could love her anymore but my heart is bloody bursting! She was amazing throughout her labour, women are seriously superhuman x." The Hollyoaks stars got engaged in December last year and revealed they were a expecting a baby ahead of the British Soap Awards in June. "That's us three ready for the @thebritishsoapawards," they wrote at the time.

Rory popped the question just months after their on-screen characters tied the knot. He recently spoke to Inside Soap about their wedding plans, confessing: "I actually keep forgetting about [the engagement] until people stop me to say congratulations. We don't have any plans yet - we're just enjoying the romance of it all. No stress or panic, although I think I have the wedding all planned out in my head."

