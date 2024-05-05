Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Strictly's Janette Manrara sparks reaction with heart-melting photo of baby daughter Lyra
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Janette Manrara sparks reaction with heart-melting photo of baby daughter Lyra

The It Takes Two presenter shares Lyra with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Strictly Come Dancing star Janette Manrara sparked the sweetest reaction at the weekend when she shared an impossibly cute photo of her daughter Lyra Rose.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the It Takes Two presenter, who shares her baby daughter with her husband Aljaz Skorjanec, uploaded a precious snapshot of her little girl playing inside a teeny homemade ball pit chock-full of technicolour plastic balls.

baby girl playing in small ball pit© Instagram
Janette welcomed Lyra Rose in July 2023

The tot, whom Janette welcomed in July last year, looked adorable as she flashed a cheeky grin, revealing two small milk teeth.

Alongside her sweet image, doting mum Janette penned: "What a chill out spot!"

Her post quickly garnered thousands of 'likes' and prompted numerous followers to share their thoughts in the comments section.

Taken aback by how much she's grown, one follower noted: "Awww her little teeth shes such a cutie. They grow up too quickly", while another chimed in: "Gorgeous, growing so fast."

Janette Manrara relaxing on the sofa with her smiling daughter Lyra© Instagram
The Strictly star is a doting mother-of-one

A third commented: "Her smile is like medicine for the soul", and a fourth highlighted Lyra's strong family resemblance, adding: "She is her mummy's double now, mini Janette."

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Janette Manrara's baby Lyra Rose giggles in adorable video

Janette's sweet update comes after she took Lyra to her first ever festival as part of Dragon's Den star Sara Davies' 40th birthday celebrations. The family-of-three joined a plethora of exclusive guests including Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, former Strictly contestant John Whaite and professional dancer Katya Jones.

View post on Instagram
 

For the adventurous outing, little Lyra melted hearts in a pair of denim leggings and a pink quilted jacket. Protected against the spring chill, Janette's daughter was also dressed in a bobble hat and a pair of festival-worthy daisy sunglasses.

Reflecting on Sara's birthday festival, Janette heaped praise on her close friend, telling her Instagram followers: "Oh my god, what an amazing night. I mean, there was so much love for her there, truly deserving. She's one of the most incredible women I know – so kind and caring and smart. I'm really inspired by her."

Sara Davies with Janette Manrara's baby Lyra© Instagram
Janette and Aljaz are close friends with Dragon's Den star Sara Davies

She continued: "It was Lyra's first-ever festival. She looked so epic… She wore matching sunglasses with Craig, that wasn't even planned. And the most beautiful part of it was the two of them, how they became like besties over the weekend. She loves him and he loves her, it was so cute!"

Lovebirds Janette and Aljaz welcomed their daughter Lyra Rose back in July last year. Their pregnancy initially came as a surprise as Janette managed to fall pregnant naturally whilst the couple were preparing for IVF treatment.

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec attend Flackstock Festival 2022© Getty Images
The loved-up couple tied the knot in 2017

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! Magazine, Aljaz explained: "We were preparing for IVF mentally and physically and then it was just a relief to finally have that positive test. I have so much respect for any parent that goes through IVF, not just for what it puts them through physically but mentally too."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more