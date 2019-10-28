Celebrity baby bumps at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards! From Ola Jordan to Lucy Mecklenburgh How gorgeous do these ladies look?

From fabulous floor-length dresses to colourful sequin numbers, the red carpet is where celebrities pull out all the stops with their fashion choices. But it was the glowing mums-to-be that really stole the show at the 2019 Pride of Britain Awards, who showed off their beautiful baby bumps in some stunning outfits. Whether it was Ola Jordan's fabulous ASOS dress or Lucy Mecklenburgh's pretty blue dress, we can only hope to look this glam when we're expecting!

How elegant did Ola Jordan look on Monday night? The former Strictly Come Dancing star was pretty in pink on the red carpet, opting for a flowing dress that skimmed over her bump - and it turns out it was actually a bridesmaid's dress! The ASOS dress, which costs £85, featured a sequinned top and capped sleeves, and she paired it with a simple gold clutch bag. Beauty wise, she opted for blusher on her cheeks, lashings of mascara and peach-coloured nails that were visible when she cradled her bump. Gorgeous!

Ola, 37, revealed she was expecting her first child with husband James, 41, in September and it seems the pair are very excited to become parents. James said: "We've been with each other for 20 years, married for 16, travelled the world, achieved amazing things in our careers: trophies, accolades, Ola won Strictly Come Dancing, I won Dancing On Ice. But finding out that we are pregnant is no doubt our biggest achievement ever. This is probably the most special and exciting thing that has ever happened to us." Sweet!

Lucy also looked stunning as she arrived wearing a one-shouldered, blue dress featuring thigh-high split, embroidered blue flowers and a silk belt nipping her in at the waist. The 28-year-old, who is expecting her first child with fiancé Ryan Thomas, teamed it with fabulous gold strappy heels, delicate earrings and a leopard print clutch - dreamy! She styled her silky brunette hair into a chic updo and opted for classic makeup of dark eyes and lipgloss. The pair took to social media to reveal they are expecting a baby boy, with an emotional video showing 35-year-old Ryan punching the air and shouting "It's a boy." Since announcing her pregnancy in August, the former TOWIE star has delighted fans with a series of snaps showing her growing baby bump, which was especially prominent during her recent 'bestie babymoon' to the Greek island of Crete with Lydia Bright, who is also expecting!

