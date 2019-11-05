Amanda Holden made the best-dressed list at the Pride of Britain Awards 2019 wearing Safiyaa The Britain's Got Talent judge didn't let her injury impact her style...

The Pride of Britain Awards 2019 brought together some of our favourite celebrities to celebrate the country's unsung heroes at Grosvenor House in London. And one person we had our eye on was Amanda Holden, who looked incredible despite recently breaking her leg in two places during a family holiday to Cyprus. After all, what other celebrity can you think of who can pull off a red carpet look with crutches?

Styled by Karl Willett, the Britain's Got Talent judge wowed in a gorgeous black floor-length dress, which featured a plunging neckline, long sleeves and statement pink flowers. She teamed the 'Bourey' Safiyaa dress with elegant diamond earrings and ditched her usual high heels for more practical shoes. With her blonde hair styled in a sleek straight look alongside smokey eye makeup and a pop of pink colour on her lips, the 48-year-old looked just as stylish as ever. We bow down to her!

She relived her nasty leg accident on Heart Breakfast on Monday morning, explaining she was playing with her daughter Holly on an inflatable assault course in the sea during their first day on holiday. "I fell and I twisted my leg back on itself and I fell back into the sea," she said. "I had to have a general [because] they put in a metal plate which is the best way to cure it apparently and heal quickly. Because I’m very impatient and I hate sitting still. But the cast, there’s a cast that they moulded to just under my leg, so I can kind of lift my leg in and out of it, [because] the dressing and stuff has to be changed." Poor Amanda!

However, this hasn't stopped the ITV favourite wowing fans with her gorgeous work and wedding outfits! She looked beautiful as she celebrated friend Lisa Faulkner's wedding wearing a blush pink, belted dress by Edeline Lee. For her return to Heart Breakfast, she wore an autumnal red ensemble which included a top by The Fold, a faux leather skirt by Sosandar and just one velvet sling-back heel from Marks & Spencer (obviously!). Fans were quick to compliment her look, with one writing: "You are still so beautiful. If I broke my leg I’d look like a mess but you make it work Amanda!" We completely agree!