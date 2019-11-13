Andy Murray made a special appearance on Tuesday to attend the launch of his new clothing brand - his very first public outing since the birth of his third child two weeks ago. Understandably, Andy's young family was on his mind as he spoke with journalists at the event. "It's been good," the 32-year-old tennis star said, when asked about the last fortnight. "It's just busy. We've got three under four now and two dogs, so you've got to keep an eye out all the time, but we are sleeping fine and everyone’s healthy." Andy, who appeared happy and relaxed at the launch, then went on to finally reveal the name of his baby son. "He is called Teddy. My wife liked that so she chose it," he shared.

"The middle name is a family connection. I don't actually love the name, but my dad's middle name was Baron, his dad was Baron, my grandad's dad too, so I kept that." Andy and his wife, Kim Sears, have been married since 2015, and are also parents to two daughters, three-year-old Sophia, who is now at nursery, and Edie, who is nearly two. Andy further spoke about how his young family has impacted his tennis career.

"When my first daughter was born, I really wanted to be around her as much as possible. But actually after we went to Australia the first time with her, it was a really long trip. When we went home, for the first week I didn't particularly like trying to wake her up in the middle of the day. She was completely out of it," he told the Telegraph.

"So we decided we wouldn't be doing any more long-haul trips. It's definitely something that I'm a lot more aware of and which I'll be factoring in to any decisions. My daughter's at school now and she's really happy there. I don't think it's fair to start pulling her around everywhere when she's happy and settled. It'll come from time to time in Europe."

Andy was also asked about the possibility of all three of his children one day sitting in the players' box watching their dad play. "I don't know when I'll stop," he admitted. "Now as well, after the last couple of years, it would be nice if Teddy did [see me play], but that isn't the priority for me. Selfishly, I'd like for them to watch me, but ultimately it's not that important. Hopefully I can get a few more years out of my body and see what happens after that."