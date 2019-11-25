Kourtney Kardashian's children are growing up quickly! Over the weekend, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's daughter Penelope, seven, hit a new milestone when her front tooth fell out, resulting in a visit from the tooth fairy. The doting mum certainly didn't do anything by halves to ensure that Penelope felt special, and revealed on Instagram that she had decorated her little girl's bed with glitter as a mark that the tooth fairy had been, along with dollar notes tied up in silver string. A miniature front door with Penelope's name written on it was found in the little girl's bedroom, alongside a single white flower.

Kourtney Kardashian's daughter Penelope was visited by the tooth fairy after losing her front tooth

The TV star shares Penelope and sons Mason, nine, and Reign, four, with ex-partner Scott Disick, and the pair have even been on holiday together, along with Scott's girlfriend Sofia Richie, on several occasions this year. While Mason, Penelope and Reign appear on episodes of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, as well as Scott's new TV show, Flip It Like Disick, Kourtney has revealed that she would prefer for her children to follow a different career path from their parents when they are older. During a recent appearance on The Real Daytime, she said of them starting their own reality TV show: "If they want to do it, I think it's whatever their dreams are. I definitely would never push them to do it and it's not something that I'm hoping they're going to do."

Kourtney pulled out all the stops to surprise her little girl

While they live a luxurious lifestyle, Kourtney wants to make sure that her children know how lucky they are and encourages them to give back to others less fortunate. The star recently wrote on her Poosh blog that she likes to take them to see other children whenever they go on holiday, where they then donate school supplies or essentials that they might need. The reality TV star wrote: " When we get to our destination, whether it’s the home country or somewhere exotic, it's important to see what other kids are doing. I like to show my kids how everyone lives, and that doesn't resonate with them as much while viewing adults as it does seeing people their own age. We arrange somewhere to go visit where we can talk to, play with, and engage with other kids. Depending on where we go, we sometimes personally donate school supplies and other essentials to the kids themselves."

Penelope is the only daughter of Kourtney and Scott Disick

As well as doing good deeds when they are on holiday, Kourtney also encourages her children to do charity work at home. In September 2018 during an episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the mother-of-three took her two oldest children to the Watts Empowerment Centre in LA – somewhere they often go to give back - where they donated handfuls of their old toys and clothes to those in need. They also spent time playing with the children.

