Jamie Oliver has revealed that his son River will be joining him on TV this Christmas! Taking to Instagram with a photo of himself and the adorable little'un, Jamie explained: "Set your reminders guys! My Christmas TV special, Jamie's Easy Christmas Countdown, is coming to your screens Saturday 15th December at 8pm on Channel 4. This year I have some very special little helpers in the kitchen with me."

Fans of the TV chef were thrilled to hear that they'd be seeing more of Jamie and his family, and were particularly taken by little River and his cheeky smile. Beneath the snap, one wrote: "Adorable little person, helping daddy in the kitchen. So cute." Another added: "Excellent news! I've put it in the diary." Others were delighted by River's sweet dimples, including Fearne Cotton, who sweetly wrote: "Those dimples."

In November, Jamie, 44, appeared on The Graham Norton Show, where he addressed the collapse of his restaurant chains in May. The dad-of-five explained: "It was 13 years of hard work and Fifteen was my baby, but I ran out of money, ran out of everything and it was really tough, but you have to crack on and try to get yourself together. I've had the best of it – I don't know anyone who had it better than me – and I've had the worst of it – that's life. You have to focus it to a positive."

However, the talented chef added that he wouldn't let the experience stop him from opening future restaurants. When asked about the prospect of starting again, the Naked Chef author responded: "Absolutely I'll think about it, but not until after Brexit and after the high street has sorted itself out," he confirmed. "If you run a business in this country, there has been no good news for anybody for five years. It's been tough and there is a lot of mess to sort out."

