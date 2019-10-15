Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reflects on heartbreaking miscarriages in emotional post Jamie and Jools Oliver are doting parents to five children

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools has paid a poignant tribute reflecting on her heartbreaking miscarriages, as well as the loss of her friend's babies to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week. Taking to Instagram, the Little Bird designer shared a photo of a candle next to pictures of loved ones and wrote in the caption: "A wave of light for all the families who have been affected by baby loss in any way. Our candle shining brightly as always for our lovely friend's little baby Archie, always remembered, and friends who I know who have lost their precious babies. And to us, our little stars in the sky shine bright. Xx." The post resonated with a lot of Jools' followers, and many took to thanking her for her words in the comments section.

Jamie Oliver's wife Jools reflected on her miscarriages in an emotional post to mark Baby Loss Awareness Week

Jools has previously opened up about one of her devastating miscarriages. In May 2018, the mother-of-five paid tribute to her midwives on International Day of the Midwife, and revealed that she lost two "little angels." During a chat with Daily Mail, Jools opened up about the impact her miscarriages had on her future pregnancies. She explained: "I had a miscarriage at three months, which makes you so worried once you are pregnant again - it makes it impossible to enjoy the early stages of pregnancy."

Jamie and Jools are doting parents to five children

Over the years Jools has spoken out about her love for being a mum and while Jamie works during the week, she is at home with their brood - Poppy, 17, Daisy, 16, Petal, ten, Buddy, nine, and River, two. The celebrity couple are an incredibly strong unit and work hard to ensure that their children have a normal upbringing, despite growing up in the public eye. However, Jools admitted in the past that it has been hard for her oldest children at school. She told Red magazine: "I don't want them to be aware of anything, but it's too late: they are. They're not stupid. I think they find it quite hard at school. It can be a bit awkward if the other kids say, 'Can I get your dad's autograph?' My eldest [Poppy] doesn't like it. If Jamie comes to pick her up, it's just too embarrassing for her. So I do all that."

