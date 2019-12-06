Kelvin Fletcher's wife shares rare picture of daughter decorating Christmas tree at family home

Christmas has come early to the Fletcher household! While Strictly Come Dancing star Kelvin Fletcher fights for a place in next week's final, his wife Liz has been busy bringing some festive cheer into their family home. Taking to her Instagram page on Friday, the actress shared a rare snap of their little girl Marie putting up the final decorations onto their red and gold themed Christmas tree. She also played festive classic, It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, on in the background.

Kelvin Fletcher's wife shared this picture of their Christmas tree

The post comes just hours after Kelvin revealed he is struggling to learn his final few dance routines. "We’ve had a tough day today. It’s been a really tough day," he said on It Takes Two. "It takes me ages to learn the dances. Normally by a Thursday, I'm normally just learning the dance." He added: "I'm praying it's going to be enough on Saturday." For this week's semi-final, Kelvin and his dance partner Oti Mabuse will perform the Paso Doble to Seven Nation Army by The White Stripes and then show their lighter side with a quickstep to The Lady is a Tramp by the Cast of Glee.

Meanwhile, last week, both Kelvin and Liz celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary. Unfortunately, the former Emmerdale star was forced to miss their milestone due to his gruelling Strictly rehearsals. Appearing on This Morning on the same day, Kelvin shared: "I think that's been the hardest thing to accept really, is just being away from home. Today is my wedding anniversary and I'm not at home. And it's gutting really. I've got a young family."

"Not only that, your wider circle, your friends," he added. "I've missed a friend's wedding recently and that's what's tough. But like any gig, you've got to, for me especially, I've got to be completely consumed by it and give my best. And I've loved it, it's been an amazing experience and one that I don’t want to end anytime soon." The couple tied the knot in a magical ceremony at London's One Mayfair on 28 November 2015 in a day they shared exclusively with HELLO! magazine. Both Kelvin and Liz are now doting parents to two young children, daughter Marnie and son Milo.

