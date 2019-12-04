Strictly's Natalie Lowe shows off gorgeous baby bump on It Takes Two The former Strictly Come Dancing pro has a lot to celebrate this Christmas!

Former Strictly Come Dancing pro Natalie Lowe could have something to celebrate on the night of this year's final, despite leaving the show in 2016 – and it's even more exciting than a glitterball trophy! The dancer is pregnant with a long-awaited baby, and when she revealed the news on Instagram back in August, she shared that her due date was the weekend of the show's last episode of the series. With so few days left, fans might have expected her to take it easy, but the hard-working Sydney native appeared on Strictly spin-off show It Takes Two on Tuesday night to give her ballroom dancing insights – and she was glowing.

The glamorous star's baby is due this month

The 39-year-old posted a photo from her appearance to Twitter, showing herself lined up with host Rylan Clark-Neal and the other guests from that episode of the show: pro dancer AJ Pritchard, choreographer Jenny Thomas, and comedian Chris Ramsey and his professional partner Karen Hauer. Natalie beamed as she wore a form-fitting blue dress that both flattered and showed off her bump. She captioned the photo: "Great evening with these gorgeous creatures... So good to be back on @bbcstrictly set. @Rylan you were so lovely to dance with..."

READ: Celebrities who announced their pregnancies or are due to give birth in 2019

Natalie showed off her baby bump on Tuesday's It Takes Two

Fans of the show were quick to comment to wish her well and share how gorgeous the star looked, commenting: "Wow, how amazing do you look. Good luck when the baby comes," "You looked incredible and with only 11 days to go! Lovely to see you back on #ItTakesTwo and hope we see you back in Choreography Corner next year," "You looked amazing Nat! Blooming, my gorgeous. Wishing you lots of nappyness in the future," and: "Good luck with the arrival of your little bubba. You looked a-maz-ing."

MORE: Strictly's Natalie Lowe shares first baby bump picture after 'miracle' pregnancy joy

Natalie joined Strictly in 2009, where her celebrity partners included former England cricket captain Michael Vaughan and chef Ainsley Harriot. She met her husband, company director James Knibbs, on a train journey, and the couple got engaged in 2015 and married three years later.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.