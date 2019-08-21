Nadia Sawalha's sister Julia breaks silence following stormy relationship comment on Loose Women This is what she had to say…

Nadia Sawalha's sister Julia Sawalha has spoken out following the star's interview on Loose Women on Monday afternoon, where she discussed her "stormy relationship" with the Absolutely Fabulous actress. Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, the 50-year-old actress had her say, writing: "So tired of #nadiasawalha talking about our 'stormy' relationship which she created. I've kept my privacy for six years to protect my family, whilst she talks lies & rubbish. You have destroyed our family so don't sit on TV with your fake tears to gain sympathy & attention." The star later responded to fans' comments, writing: "Yes well it's very difficult when you only see the story from one side. I'm not actually fighting, she is, but paints a very different picture publicly and I've had enough."

Nadia Sawalha's sister Julia Sawalha has had her say

After one of Julia's followers suggest that she should show her sister "unconditional love" and she would come around, the Press Gang actress responded: "Tried that, made it even worse. But thank you." Another fan told Julia: "Sad to read this, you will only feed the gossips and media on here hunni. Hope you can both eventually sort it out." She responded: "I know, just watching six years of her lies finally got to me, which of course is just what she wants, more attention. Thank you for your understanding." Julia also replied to a friend, telling them that she would normally not write about her family life online, but that her "pressure cooker blew."

Nadia and Julia with their dad Nadim Sawalha

On Monday, Nadia had been asked about her relationship with her two sisters during a new segment on Loose Women called Life Before Loose. She said of Julia: "My mum got pregnant with Julia and I was so excited as there are four years between Julia and I, and my mum then had her and freaked out so sent me away to my grandmothers. She says when she looked back at it 'what was I thinking?' But there you go. And so I think because of that, my younger sister and I have always had a really stormy relationship. She's totally amazing."

The mother-of-two then cut off as she welled up, and added: "Sorry, it's emotional. She's amazing my sister, but we've always had a really volatile relationship and have always had periods of time in our lives where we don't speak. But I also have the worst time or best time in my life with her."

