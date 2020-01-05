Look back at Dancing on Ice star Sylvain Longchambon and Samia Ghadie's sweet baby announcement

Although professional ice skater Sylvain Longchambon will not have a partner on this year's season of Dancing on Ice, he will be showing off his skating skills in the group numbers. Addressing speculation around his involvement on the show, he wrote on social media: "I was offered a contract that I wasn’t able to accept for logistical reasons. I’m very much looking forward to take part in the group numbers and hopefully, things will work out better next year!"

There will be two very special people who can't wait to see him back on the TV screen – his wife Samia, and their four-year-old son Yves. The couple welcomed their baby boy on 24 September 2015 and announced the news on social media a few days later. Samia tweeted: "@slonchambon and I are so happy and in love beyond words with our beautiful boy." Proud dad Sylvain also shared the happy news on his own Twitter account, telling fans: "I'm so happy and in love with our beautiful boy and so proud of my @realsamia (and in love with her too!)".

The brunette beauty, 37, recently shared sweet photos of their son with his decadent yellow Transformers-themed cake for his birthday, writing: "Happy 4th Birthday to our little super boy Yves! From the minute you arrived in our world you haven’t stopped making us (and everyone you meet) smile.. the fun never stops when you’re around!"

Sylvain, 39, proposed in March just after the couple shared their pregnancy news with fans. The Coronation Street actress shared a picture of her diamond engagement ring, with the caption: "So @slongchambon and I have some more happy news to share! #soexcited xxx." And they still appear to be very loved up after three years of marriage, with the French skating pro posting a sweet throwback picture of their wedding rings back in August 2019 with the caption: "Happy 3rd anniversary Madame Longchambon! Le champagne est au frais!!"

Samia already had a daughter named Freya with her ex-husband Matt Smith. Her romance with Sylvain began in 2013 when they were paired together on Dancing on Ice. Speaking to the Mirror at the time, she said: "I can see how you'd end up in a relationship with your partner. You get to know each other intensely and there's a lot of trust." When asked by presenter Christine Bleakley during the final in 2013 if she was allowed to say love was in the air, Samia said: "Yeah, we're allowed to say that."