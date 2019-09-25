Royal baby first! Archie Harrison wears £12.99 dungarees from H&M Prince Harry and Meghan's son is stylish already...

We just can't get over the cuteness! Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor made his public debut on their royal tour of Africa on Wednesday morning and the tot looked absolutely adorable. Smiling away at the cameras, he wore the cutest baby blue pinstripe dungarees. It appears that Meghan has opted for the great British high street once again with her son's look; we've tracked down the royal's outfit and it's from H&M, priced at just £12.99. The short-sleeved bodysuit is made in organic cotton, comes complete with buttons and has sewn-in turn-ups on the sleeves and press-studs at the crotch. The four-month-old joined Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38 as they met with Archbishop Desmond Tutu at his legacy foundation in Cape Town. Archie, looked happy and content in his mother's arms as she carried him on his first official outing, documented on Sussex Royal's Instagram stories.

Look at Archie's little outfit!

Former Suits star Meghan loves the high street store. When she was pregnant, she wore £38.80 maternity jeans by the brand. And who can forget in January, when the Duchess visited Mayhew - the animal welfare charity she is Patron of.

Meghan stunned onlookers in a head-to-toe cream ensemble, consisting of an Emporio Armani cream cashmere coat and a skin-tight 'Mama' maternity dress from H&M which complimented her growing baby bump perfectly.

We predict a sellout...

The £24.99 frock also came in a dark grey, but sold out immediately, selling for double the amount on eBay.

Last week, the brand actually released a £24.99 bargain version of the Club Monaco frock she wore on their royal tour of Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand in October 2018. The simple black frock cost £237, but H&M's version costs just £24.99. Beware though, it's selling out fast.

